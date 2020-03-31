Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] stock went down by -17.89% or -2.2 points down from its previous closing price of 12.30. The stock reached $10.10 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CNK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.82% in the period of the last 7 days.

CNK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.86, at one point touching $10.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -76.79%. The 52-week high currently stands at 43.51 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -74.74% after the recent low of 5.71.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.10, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.30.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 36.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.02 and P/E Ratio of 6.19. These metrics all suggest that Cinemark Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has 120.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 43.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 19.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] a Reliable Buy?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.