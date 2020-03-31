Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] shares went lower by -1.88% from its previous closing of 19.65, now trading at the price of $19.28, also subtracting -0.37 points. Is CFG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CFG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 425.53M float and a 23.82% run over in the last seven days. CFG share price has been hovering between 41.29 and 14.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CFG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.27, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] sitting at 68.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.80. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.01. Its Return on Equity is 8.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CFG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 68.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.73 and P/E Ratio of 5.05. These metrics all suggest that Citizens Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has 443.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.12 to 41.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 10.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.