Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] gained by 4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $145.91 price per share at the time. Citrix Systems Inc. represents 120.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 17.57B with the latest information.

The Citrix Systems Inc. traded at the price of $145.91 with 2.99 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CTXS shares recorded 2.22M.

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTXS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $145.91, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $94.00 and the median estimate amounting to $123.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.04.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 85.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 44.11. Its Return on Equity is 104.40%, and its Return on Assets is 15.60%. These metrics all suggest that Citrix Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.19 and P/E Ratio of 28.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has 120.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.28 to 142.97. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 8.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.32. This RSI suggests that Citrix Systems Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.