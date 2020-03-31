Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE: CCC] shares went higher by 1.33% from its previous closing of 20.32, now trading at the price of $20.59, also adding 0.27 points. Is CCC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CCC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 141.79M float and a 14.61% run over in the last seven days. CCC share price has been hovering between 23.66 and 12.70 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE:CCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CCC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.59, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] sitting at -4.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.09. Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.72.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has 357.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.70 to 23.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] a Reliable Buy?

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.