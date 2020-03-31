Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.[CCO] stock saw a move by 11.54% on Monday, touching 5.58 million. Based on the recent volume, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CCO shares recorded 592.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock additionally went up by 25.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -74.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CCO stock is set at -89.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by -81.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CCO shares showcased -79.15% decrease. CCO saw 5.76 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.36 compared to high within the same period of time.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.60, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 102.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has 592.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 318.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 5.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 29.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.