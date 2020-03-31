Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] shares went higher by 13.19% from its previous closing of 3.64, now trading at the price of $4.12, also adding 0.48 points. Is CLF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 13.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CLF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 392.68M float and a 18.57% run over in the last seven days. CLF share price has been hovering between 11.54 and 2.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.10, with the high estimate being $10.25, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at 20.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.25 and P/E Ratio of 3.92. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 408.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 10.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.