CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] saw a change by 6.37% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $61.94. The company is holding 283.30M shares with keeping 282.51M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.56% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -10.45% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 283.30M shares valued at 3.57 million were bought and sold.

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CMS Energy Corporation [CMS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CMS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.94, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $51.00 and the median estimate amounting to $67.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.23.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] sitting at 18.10% and its Gross Margin at 65.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.18. Its Return on Equity is 13.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CMS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 264.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 240.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.98 and P/E Ratio of 25.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has 283.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.03 to 69.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 9.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CMS Energy Corporation [CMS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.