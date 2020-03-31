Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $41.08 after CXO shares went down by -2.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE:CXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Concho Resources Inc. [CXO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CXO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.08, with the high estimate being $169.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.11.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] sitting at -21.50% and its Gross Margin at 84.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.55. Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has 209.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.13 to 124.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 10.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] a Reliable Buy?

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.