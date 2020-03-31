Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSO] opened at $6.06 and closed at $6.57 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 15.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.59.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSO] had 1.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 630.88K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.49 during that period and CTSO managed to take a rebound to 7.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTSO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.50, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] sitting at -76.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -77.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.81. Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 36.74.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has 35.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 232.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.49 to 7.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 12.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.04. This RSI suggests that Cytosorbents Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.