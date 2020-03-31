Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] took an downward turn with a change of -0.30%, trading at the price of $56.68 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.48 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Darden Restaurants Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.79M shares for that time period. DRI monthly volatility recorded 17.81%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.45%. PS value for DRI stocks is 0.87 with PB recorded at 3.05.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give DRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.47, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is sitting at 3.96. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.96.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 11.02. These metrics all suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has 134.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 16.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.