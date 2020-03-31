Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] opened at $13.65 and closed at $13.80 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 16.23% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $16.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] had 3.09 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.76%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.75%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 7.79 during that period and DK managed to take a rebound to 44.08 in the last 52 weeks.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.04, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 14.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.22. Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.46 and P/E Ratio of 3.99. These metrics all suggest that Delek US Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has 74.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.79 to 44.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 19.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.