Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] gained by 2.71% on the last trading session, reaching $39.80 price per share at the time. Dell Technologies Inc. represents 801.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 31.88B with the latest information.

The Dell Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $39.80 with 3.51 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DELL shares recorded 3.44M.

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DELL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.80, with the high estimate being $77.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 31.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has 801.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.51 to 70.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 9.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] a Reliable Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.