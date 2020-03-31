Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] dipped by -11.91% on the last trading session, reaching $5.40 price per share at the time. Designer Brands Inc. represents 76.79M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 414.67M with the latest information.

The Designer Brands Inc. traded at the price of $5.40 with 3.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DBI shares recorded 1.75M.

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Designer Brands Inc. [DBI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 4/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give DBI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.40, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.13.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] sitting at 2.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.62.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has 76.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 414.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.60 to 23.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 17.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Designer Brands Inc. [DBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.