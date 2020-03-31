DISH Network Corporation[DISH] stock saw a move by -1.19% on Monday, touching 3.16 million. Based on the recent volume, DISH Network Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DISH shares recorded 556.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that DISH Network Corporation [DISH] stock could reach median target price of $38.00.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] stock additionally went up by 14.21% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DISH stock is set at -34.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DISH shares showcased -38.79% decrease. DISH saw 44.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 17.09 compared to high within the same period of time.

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to DISH Network Corporation [DISH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DISH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.73, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.98.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DISH Network Corporation [DISH] sitting at 14.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52. DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.84 and P/E Ratio of 8.00. These metrics all suggest that DISH Network Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has 556.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.09 to 44.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 9.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DISH Network Corporation [DISH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DISH Network Corporation [DISH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.