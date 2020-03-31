Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] took an upward turn with a change of 3.63%, trading at the price of $79.85 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.85 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dollar Tree Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.37M shares for that time period. DLTR monthly volatility recorded 9.74%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.09%. PS value for DLTR stocks is 0.81 with PB recorded at 3.02.

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DLTR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.85, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.05.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16. Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.10 and P/E Ratio of 23.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has 240.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.20 to 119.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 6.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.