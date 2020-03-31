Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] shares went higher by 5.12% from its previous closing of 73.07, now trading at the price of $76.81, also adding 3.74 points. Is D stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of D shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 831.05M float and a 29.33% run over in the last seven days. D share price has been hovering between 90.89 and 57.79 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Dominion Energy Inc. [D] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give D an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.81, with the high estimate being $96.00, the low estimate being $69.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 99.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.32. Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.87 and P/E Ratio of 48.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has 831.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.79 to 90.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 8.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dominion Energy Inc. [D] a Reliable Buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.