Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: ERI] opened at $13.60 and closed at $12.05 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.70% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.58.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: ERI] had 4.55 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 26.48%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 27.86%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.02 during that period and ERI managed to take a rebound to 70.74 in the last 52 weeks.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:ERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.50, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93. Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 13.11. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has 86.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 70.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 26.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.