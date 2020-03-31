Enservco Corporation [ENSV] saw a change by 0.89% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.11. The company is holding 45.45M shares with keeping 45.45M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.01% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -84.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -59.50%, trading +51.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 45.45M shares valued at 3.45 million were bought and sold.

Enservco Corporation [NYSE:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Enservco Corporation [ENSV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENSV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.12, with the high estimate being $0.30, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.97.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 45.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 38.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.