Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is following unchanged trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $38.67.

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Etsy Inc. [ETSY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETSY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.67, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 51.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.81. Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.92 and P/E Ratio of 51.38. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has 127.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.95 to 71.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Etsy Inc. [ETSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Etsy Inc. [ETSY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.