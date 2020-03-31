Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] shares went higher by 4.87% from its previous closing of 35.50, now trading at the price of $37.23, also adding 1.73 points. Is EXC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EXC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 971.47M float and a 24.18% run over in the last seven days. EXC share price has been hovering between 51.18 and 29.28 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Exelon Corporation [EXC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.23, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exelon Corporation [EXC] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelon Corporation [EXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelon Corporation [EXC] sitting at 12.70% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.55. Its Return on Equity is 9.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EXC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 98.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.67 and P/E Ratio of 12.35. These metrics all suggest that Exelon Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] has 1.00B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.28 to 51.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 7.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelon Corporation [EXC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelon Corporation [EXC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.