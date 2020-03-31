Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] stock went down by -2.20% or -2.13 points down from its previous closing price of 96.75. The stock reached $94.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EXR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 29.67% in the period of the last 7 days.

EXR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $98.805, at one point touching $93.63. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -23.97%. The 52-week high currently stands at 124.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -5.06% after the recent low of 72.70.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE:EXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $94.62, with the high estimate being $119.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $106.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] sitting at 48.50% and its Gross Margin at 72.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.00. These measurements indicate that Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.36 and P/E Ratio of 29.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has 129.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.70 to 124.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 9.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.