Fastly Inc.[FSLY] stock saw a move by 0.45% on Monday, touching 1.15 million. Based on the recent volume, Fastly Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FSLY shares recorded 95.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] stock additionally went up by 4.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.70% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, FSLY shares showcased -12.76% decrease. FSLY saw 35.25 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.63 compared to high within the same period of time.

Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Fastly Inc. [FSLY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fastly Inc. [FSLY] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastly Inc. [FSLY] sitting at -23.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -25.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.84. Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.39.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has 95.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.63 to 35.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fastly Inc. [FSLY] a Reliable Buy?

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.