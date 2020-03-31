FedEx Corporation [FDX] saw a change by -2.77% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $120.87. The company is holding 272.13M shares with keeping 241.09M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -39.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -26.57%, trading +36.82% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 272.13M shares valued at 1.17 million were bought and sold.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding FedEx Corporation [FDX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FedEx Corporation [FDX] is sitting at 3.68. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Fundamental Analysis of FedEx Corporation [FDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FedEx Corporation [FDX] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] has 272.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.69 to 199.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 7.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FedEx Corporation [FDX] a Reliable Buy?

FedEx Corporation [FDX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.