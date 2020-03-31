Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $15.29 after FITB shares went down by -3.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is sitting at 4.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.12.

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.30. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 718.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.10 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 12.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.