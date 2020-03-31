Fluor Corporation [FLR] took an upward turn with a change of 10.13%, trading at the price of $6.57 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Fluor Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.57M shares for that time period. FLR monthly volatility recorded 19.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.49%. PS value for FLR stocks is 0.06 with PB recorded at 0.54.

Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Fluor Corporation [FLR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give FLR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.63, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fluor Corporation [FLR] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fluor Corporation [FLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fluor Corporation [FLR] sitting at -7.20% and its Gross Margin at -2.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70. Its Return on Equity is -57.40%, and its Return on Assets is -16.20%. These metrics suggest that this Fluor Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.05.

Fluor Corporation [FLR] has 157.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 938.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 41.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.45, which indicates that it is 14.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fluor Corporation [FLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fluor Corporation [FLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.