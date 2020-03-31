Fortive Corporation[FTV] stock saw a move by 4.93% on Monday, touching 3.67 million. Based on the recent volume, Fortive Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FTV shares recorded 350.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock could reach median target price of $72.00.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock additionally went up by 24.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -24.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FTV stock is set at -37.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by -31.97% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FTV shares showcased -24.05% decrease. FTV saw 89.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.31 compared to high within the same period of time.

Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fortive Corporation [FTV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.10, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $72.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.65.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortive Corporation [FTV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortive Corporation [FTV] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.61. Its Return on Equity is 9.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FTV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.43 and P/E Ratio of 26.43. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] has 350.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.31 to 89.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 8.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortive Corporation [FTV] a Reliable Buy?

Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.