Gartner Inc. [IT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $102.01 after IT shares went down by -5.38% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Gartner Inc. [NYSE:IT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Gartner Inc. [IT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $107.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gartner Inc. [IT] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Fundamental Analysis of Gartner Inc. [IT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gartner Inc. [IT] sitting at 8.70% and its Gross Margin at 63.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Gartner Inc. [IT] has 89.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.91 to 171.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 10.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gartner Inc. [IT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gartner Inc. [IT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.