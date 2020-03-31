Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] shares went higher by 21.37% from its previous closing of 3.00, now trading at the price of $3.64, also adding 0.64 points. Is GEL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GEL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 107.12M float and a -7.41% run over in the last seven days. GEL share price has been hovering between 23.92 and 2.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.61, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85. Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.22 and P/E Ratio of 20.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has 134.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 404.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.58 to 23.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 19.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.