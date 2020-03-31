The share price of GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] inclined by $56.67, presently trading at $59.16. The company’s shares saw 46.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 40.25 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GDDY jumped by 21.30% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.46%, while additionally dropping -21.32% during the last 12 months. GoDaddy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $83.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.59% increase from the current trading price.

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE:GDDY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GDDY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $59.16, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $62.00 and the median estimate amounting to $88.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 65.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.18. Its Return on Equity is 16.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GDDY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 335.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.06 and P/E Ratio of 77.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has 180.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.25 to 82.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 7.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.