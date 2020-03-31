GoPro Inc. [GPRO] took an upward turn with a change of 6.45%, trading at the price of $2.64 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while GoPro Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.38M shares for that time period. GPRO monthly volatility recorded 12.30%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.92%. PS value for GPRO stocks is 0.38 with PB recorded at 1.66.

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to GoPro Inc. [GPRO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPRO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.64, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $2.20 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.48.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GoPro Inc. [GPRO] sitting at -0.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.68. Its Return on Equity is -7.70%, and its Return on Assets is -2.10%. These metrics suggest that this GoPro Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has 169.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 448.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 7.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 8.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GoPro Inc. [GPRO] a Reliable Buy?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.