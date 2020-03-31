Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.[GPMT] stock saw a move by 2.92% on Monday, touching 1.43 million. Based on the recent volume, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GPMT shares recorded 55.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] stock additionally went up by 65.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -68.70% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GPMT stock is set at -72.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -72.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GPMT shares showcased -72.72% decrease. GPMT saw 19.39 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.74 compared to high within the same period of time.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:GPMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 58.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.71. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.20 and P/E Ratio of 4.01. These metrics all suggest that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has 55.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 283.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.74 to 19.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 204.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.