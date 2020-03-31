Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $52.09 after HSIC shares went up by 4.18% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HSIC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.09, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $68.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 31.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.19 and P/E Ratio of 15.27. These metrics all suggest that Henry Schein Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has 153.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.85 to 73.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 11.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.