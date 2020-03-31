HollyFrontier Corporation[HFC] stock saw a move by 7.30% on Monday, touching 3.5 million. Based on the recent volume, HollyFrontier Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HFC shares recorded 161.34M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] stock could reach median target price of $36.00.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] stock additionally went up by 39.44% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HFC stock is set at -47.19% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.96% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HFC shares showcased -51.44% decrease. HFC saw 58.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.48 compared to high within the same period of time.

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.02, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 21.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52. HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48 and P/E Ratio of 5.69. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has 161.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.48 to 58.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 14.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.