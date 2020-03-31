Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] opened at $33.00 and closed at $33.26 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.23% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $35.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] had 3.89 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.61M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 26.49 during that period and HOLX managed to take a rebound to 55.25 in the last 52 weeks.

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Hologic Inc. [HOLX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HOLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.00, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.26.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hologic Inc. [HOLX] sitting at -4.10% and its Gross Margin at 52.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.01. Its Return on Equity is 3.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Hologic Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 134.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.58 and P/E Ratio of 38.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has 269.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.49 to 55.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 6.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hologic Inc. [HOLX] a Reliable Buy?

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.