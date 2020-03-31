Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] took an upward turn with a change of 4.38%, trading at the price of $25.27 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.44M shares for that time period. HPP monthly volatility recorded 9.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.29%. PS value for HPP stocks is 4.77 with PB recorded at 1.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HPP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.27, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.21.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.45 and P/E Ratio of 94.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has 154.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.14 to 38.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 12.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] a Reliable Buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.