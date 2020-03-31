Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] opened at $14.15 and closed at $14.24 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.12% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.08.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] had 2.94 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.56M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.20%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.23 during that period and HUN managed to take a rebound to 25.66 in the last 52 weeks.

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Huntsman Corporation [HUN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HUN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.08, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.24.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] sitting at 6.60% and its Gross Margin at 20.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.18. Its Return on Equity is 21.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that Huntsman Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.21 and P/E Ratio of 5.75. These metrics all suggest that Huntsman Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has 245.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.23 to 25.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 9.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntsman Corporation [HUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntsman Corporation [HUN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.