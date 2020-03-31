Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] gained by 18.37% on the last trading session, reaching $1.16 price per share at the time. Ideanomics Inc. represents 170.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 197.56M with the latest information.

The Ideanomics Inc. traded at the price of $1.16 with 2.92 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IDEX shares recorded 971.21K.

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give IDEX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.16, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 96.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35. Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has 170.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 197.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 2.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 320.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.13, which indicates that it is 35.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.67. This RSI suggests that Ideanomics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] a Reliable Buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.