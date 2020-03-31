International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] saw a change by 4.54% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $112.93. The company is holding 928.38M shares with keeping 887.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.70% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -28.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -28.86%, trading +24.70% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 928.38M shares valued at 5.4 million were bought and sold.

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For International Business Machines Corporation [IBM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IBM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $112.93, with the high estimate being $173.00, the low estimate being $107.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $108.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.38. Its Return on Equity is 51.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that International Business Machines Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 327.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 278.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.10 and P/E Ratio of 10.69. These metrics all suggest that International Business Machines Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has 928.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 104.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.56 to 158.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 6.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation [IBM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.