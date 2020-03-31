International Game Technology PLC [IGT] saw a change by -2.40% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.10. The company is holding 220.14M shares with keeping 98.04M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 69.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -62.46% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 220.14M shares valued at 2.97 million were bought and sold.

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding International Game Technology PLC [IGT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IGT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.10, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.25.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Game Technology PLC [IGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 38.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93. International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.80.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has 220.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.59 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 19.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Game Technology PLC [IGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Game Technology PLC [IGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.