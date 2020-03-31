Inuvo Inc. [INUV] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $0.21 after INUV shares went up by 3.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Inuvo Inc. [NYSE:INUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Inuvo Inc. [INUV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INUV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.21, with the high estimate being $0.30, the low estimate being $0.30 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inuvo Inc. [INUV] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inuvo Inc. [INUV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inuvo Inc. [INUV] sitting at -12.40% and its Gross Margin at 58.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has 49.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 22.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inuvo Inc. [INUV] a Reliable Buy?

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.