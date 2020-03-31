Invesco Ltd.[IVZ] stock saw a move by -4.50% on Monday, touching 2.51 million. Based on the recent volume, Invesco Ltd. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IVZ shares recorded 480.45M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock additionally went up by 25.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -33.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IVZ stock is set at -50.49% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IVZ shares showcased -43.83% decrease. IVZ saw 22.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Invesco Ltd. [IVZ], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IVZ an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.13, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] is sitting at 2.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 69.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.59. Its Return on Equity is 5.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IVZ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.38 and P/E Ratio of 7.09. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has 480.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.38 to 22.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 11.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.