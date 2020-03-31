Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $22.23 after FL shares went down by -0.98% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Foot Locker Inc. [FL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.22, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has 109.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.46 to 65.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 10.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Foot Locker Inc. [FL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. [FL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.