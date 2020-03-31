The share price of NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] inclined by $231.95, presently trading at $246.01. The company’s shares saw 40.74% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 174.80 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NEE jumped by 35.42% during the last week. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.67%, while additionally gaining 27.26% during the last 12 months. NextEra Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $256.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.3% increase from the current trading price.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NEE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $246.01, with the high estimate being $290.00, the low estimate being $215.00 and the median estimate amounting to $257.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $231.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] sitting at 27.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.56. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NEE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.42 and P/E Ratio of 31.68. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has 488.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 120.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.80 to 283.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 9.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.