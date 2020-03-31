Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] saw a change by -13.00% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.74. The company is holding 68.55M shares with keeping 56.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 246.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -67.60% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 68.55M shares valued at 3.3 million were bought and sold.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WKHS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.74, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 401.83.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 68.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 119.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 246.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 24.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.