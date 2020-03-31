JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] saw a change by 76.82% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.55. The company is holding 36.33M shares with keeping 20.40M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 83.30% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -62.34% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 36.33M shares valued at 3.75 million were bought and sold.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [NASDAQ:JAKK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JAKK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.55, with the high estimate being $1.15, the low estimate being $0.40 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] sitting at -4.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] has 36.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 56.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] a Reliable Buy?

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.