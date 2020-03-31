Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] took an upward turn with a change of 2.12%, trading at the price of $26.49 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.65 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Johnson Controls International plc shares have an average trading volume of 6.89M shares for that time period. JCI monthly volatility recorded 7.84%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.32%. PS value for JCI stocks is 0.87 with PB recorded at 1.05.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JCI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.49, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.94.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 32.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.70. These measurements indicate that Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.84. Its Return on Equity is 27.60%, and its Return on Assets is 12.40%. These metrics all suggest that Johnson Controls International plc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.92 and P/E Ratio of 68.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has 795.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.77 to 44.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 7.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.