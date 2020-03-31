KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] shares went higher by 6.93% from its previous closing of 0.22, now trading at the price of $0.23, also adding 0.01 points. Is KMPH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.58 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KMPH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 45.83M float and a 2.53% run over in the last seven days. KMPH share price has been hovering between 2.00 and 0.18 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to KemPharm Inc. [KMPH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMPH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.23, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 92.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 760.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.80.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] has 48.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 11.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KemPharm Inc. [KMPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.