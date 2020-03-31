The share price of Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] inclined by $9.68, presently trading at $9.95. The company’s shares saw 26.59% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.86 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LXP jumped by 22.54% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.05%, while additionally gaining 9.82% during the last 12 months. Lexington Realty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.13% increase from the current trading price.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LXP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.95, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $9.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.68.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] sitting at 29.40% and its Gross Margin at 88.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 83.80. These measurements indicate that Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.58. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.40 and P/E Ratio of 8.82. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 253.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.86 to 11.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 9.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.