The share price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] inclined by $45.23, presently trading at $45.16. The company’s shares saw 108.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 21.70 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LYV jumped by 21.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 48.65 compared to +2.72 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.57%, while additionally dropping -28.82% during the last 12 months. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $75.46. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 30.3% increase from the current trading price.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LYV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.22, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $79.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.96.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has 209.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 76.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 9.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.