Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] took an upward turn with a change of 5.07%, trading at the price of $35.00 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.15 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares have an average trading volume of 2.07M shares for that time period. MMP monthly volatility recorded 13.18%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.00%. PS value for MMP stocks is 2.86 with PB recorded at 2.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:MMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] sitting at 44.10% and its Gross Margin at 54.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.40. These measurements indicate that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.82 and P/E Ratio of 7.81. These metrics all suggest that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has 233.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.02 to 67.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 11.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.